The first meeting of the new East-West Council took place this week. The new body was set up to improve business and educational links across the UK.

The meeting of the new East-West Council really is an exercise in rebranding of what we already have available to us with the ‘UK Intergovernmental Relations (IGR)’ structures.

This UK governance mechanism, restructured in January 2022, creates a three-tier system of engagement between all devolved nations. The main ministerial responsibility for the IGR lies with Michael Gove.

The role of the IGR is to maintain positive and constructive relations between the four nations of the UK. Building and maintaining trust and effective communications. Sharing information, promoting accountability, and resolving disputes. In simplistic terms, it allows all nations to build deeper relationships, better understanding of each other’s concerns and emerging issues as well as developing best practice. What is so different from this and the East-West Council?

Letter to the editor

Although the top tier has only met once since January 2022, all devolved nations were present, less NI which was absent due to the DUP boycott. The middle tier of the IGR met five times since March 2022, with the bottom tier also meeting five times since March 2022.

The IGR has discussed a variety of issues. This has included the cost-of-living crisis, international development, dispute resolution mechanisms, application of the Sewell Convention and even the ban on XL Bully dogs. It has covered trade, education, the environment, and energy security. It has also discussed justice, transport, UK-EU relations, housing, and elections.

So, what will be different with the East-West Council? Does it actually set NI apart, yet again, instead of embedding ourselves in the UK-wide structures already in place? It is time for unionists to realise that being part of the Union is about engaging with its structures as an equal member, like Wales, Scotland, and England. Every time we go down a different route, and create special circumstances, we set ourselves apart from the other UK nations. That is not unionism, that is isolationism.