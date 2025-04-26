Letter: DUP is right about Michelle O'Neill glorifying IRA terror yet they sustain Sinn Fein in power
Jonathan Buckley (News Letter, April 21) rightly describes Michelle O’Neill’s actions, in commemorating and glorifying IRA terrorism at the graveside of the IRA men killed by the SAS at Clonoe in 1992, as “a calculated insult to victims and a shameful celebration of terrorism” (‘Michelle O'Neill's IRA graveside speech proof Sinn Fein unfit for government, say Unionists after First Minister attends Easter commemoration at Clonoe gang cemetery plot’)
I agree entirely.
Why then do he and his DUP colleagues continue to sustain in power a person whose views and actions he believes are utterly despicable?
Is this not an equal or perhaps even greater insult to the innocent victims of IRA terrorism?
Philip Black, Lurgan