Letter: DUP should clarify its intentions on sharing power with those who glorify terrorism

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:

By Letters
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Letters to editor
Letters to editor

Taken at face value, Lord Dodds' proposal that glorification of terrorism should constitute a criminal offence is good news for those who suffer the ongoing and regular eulogising of the barbarism of IRA savages and others (February 1, see link below).

There is, however, a distinct lack of clarity surrounding the DUP's intentions.

Is it the party's intention to dissociate itself from any politicians who may fall foul of any new legislation, or will they just carry on in partnership without regard for victims?

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

New DUP proposal would make 'glorification of terrorism' a criminal offence

