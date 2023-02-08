Letters to editor

Taken at face value, Lord Dodds' proposal that glorification of terrorism should constitute a criminal offence is good news for those who suffer the ongoing and regular eulogising of the barbarism of IRA savages and others (February 1, see link below).

There is, however, a distinct lack of clarity surrounding the DUP's intentions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it the party's intention to dissociate itself from any politicians who may fall foul of any new legislation, or will they just carry on in partnership without regard for victims?