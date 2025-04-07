Letter: DUP should give infrastructure minister part of £250k planned to mark USA anniversary
I just read your article titled, Belfast Grand Central Station Irish language signs row: Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins finds £150k for Irish signs but not £5k for pedestrianisation in Cathedral Quarter, says DUP (April 5).
Maybe Philip Brett should ask his DUP colleague, the communities minister Gordon Lyons, to spare some of the £250,000 he is providing to celebrate 250 years of the United States of America.
I also expect this allocation to come under the same scrutiny and interrogation, as the funding for Irish signage has had, otherwise a party could be accused of hypocrisy and double standards.
And we wouldn't want that now, would we.
Mary Russell, Dundalk