Letter: DUP should give infrastructure minister part of £250k planned to mark USA anniversary

A letter from Mary Russell:
Sinn Féin’s Infrastructure Minister claims she can’t find £5,000 from a £1.5 billion budget for pedestrianisation in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, yet has been able to find £150,000 for Irish signs at Grand Central Station, the DUP has claimedSinn Féin’s Infrastructure Minister claims she can’t find £5,000 from a £1.5 billion budget for pedestrianisation in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, yet has been able to find £150,000 for Irish signs at Grand Central Station, the DUP has claimed
Sinn Féin’s Infrastructure Minister claims she can’t find £5,000 from a £1.5 billion budget for pedestrianisation in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, yet has been able to find £150,000 for Irish signs at Grand Central Station, the DUP has claimed
By Letters
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:03 BST

DUP might give signs part of £250k he plans to mark USA

I just read your article titled, Belfast Grand Central Station Irish language signs row: Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins finds £150k for Irish signs but not £5k for pedestrianisation in Cathedral Quarter, says DUP (April 5).

Maybe Philip Brett should ask his DUP colleague, the communities minister Gordon Lyons, to spare some of the £250,000 he is providing to celebrate 250 years of the United States of America.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

I also expect this allocation to come under the same scrutiny and interrogation, as the funding for Irish signage has had, otherwise a party could be accused of hypocrisy and double standards.

And we wouldn't want that now, would we.

Mary Russell, Dundalk

Related topics:DUPUSAGordon LyonsDundalk
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice