Letter: DUP should give infrastructure minister part of £250k planned to mark USA anniversary

Sinn Féin’s Infrastructure Minister claims she can’t find £5,000 from a £1.5 billion budget for pedestrianisation in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, yet has been able to find £150,000 for Irish signs at Grand Central Station, the DUP has claimed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP might give signs part of £250k he plans to mark USA

I just read your article titled, Belfast Grand Central Station Irish language signs row: Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins finds £150k for Irish signs but not £5k for pedestrianisation in Cathedral Quarter, says DUP (April 5).

Maybe Philip Brett should ask his DUP colleague, the communities minister Gordon Lyons, to spare some of the £250,000 he is providing to celebrate 250 years of the United States of America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letters to editor

I also expect this allocation to come under the same scrutiny and interrogation, as the funding for Irish signage has had, otherwise a party could be accused of hypocrisy and double standards.

And we wouldn't want that now, would we.