Letter: England and Northern Ireland are treated at Westminster like British colonies

Letters to editor

Freedom like slavery is a habit of mind and as your correspondent Thomas Smyth of Belfast points out pusillanimity has become a natural reflex for unionists in Ulster (‘Hyped UK-EU agreement will do nothing to remedy constitutional damage,’ see link below, February 20).

How wonderful to be distracted by debates on slavery in the past age of Sir Francis Drake and Bishop Berkeley in a current world where the British at Westminster, Etonians, Carthusians and Wykehamists alike, continue to treat England and Northern Irish alike as British colonies.

Thus our second Winston Churchill presides over a border in the Irish Sea and sends the Royal Navy to escort thousands of illegal immigrants in safety to Dover and in so doing risks the safety of the native English in Kent and elsewhere.

With their ostentatious compassion the British put illegal immigrants up at great expense in four star hotels as the English poor queue (we are good at queuing unlike illegal immigrants) at food banks.

What a sense of superiority one acquires when educated at £48,000 plus per annum.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin

