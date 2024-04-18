Letter: Everyone wants to move on, but Troubles victims need truth and justice in order to do so
All of us have heard of Arlene Foster. Few of us outside Fermanagh have heard of Aghadrumsee. Most of us will have difficulty even in pronouncing it.
But for Arlene Foster it is her home and she does well to remind us of it and of its tragic history that she herself knows well (Those of us who live on the border know how victims suffered at the hands of republican terrorists who fled to the Republic, Letters, April 18).
We all want to move on from these terrible events. But we cannot do so without truth and justice for those whose lives have been ruined.
We like to think of ourselves as Christians in our various denominations. In the end we are left with Christian forgiveness and compassion.
But that must be Christian forgiveness and compassion for us all and by us all.
Gerald Morgan, Dublin 4