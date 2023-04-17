Letter: Gap between the DUP/TUV and progressive members of unionist community is becoming a chasm
A letter from the former MLA Dr Billy Leonard:
Whether you’re for or against Joe Biden there was one clear ‘take-away’ from his visit. The gap between the DUP/TUV-ers and the progressive members of ‘unionist community’ (young and older) grows and is becoming a chasm. The DUP/TUV-ers complain like juveniles out of their depth, aligning themselves with the right wing little Englanders on flags on cars, irrational claims of meddling, hatred and snubs, a presidential gaffe and a nineteenth century type cartoon which some would regard as racist.
With their fingers on the pulse of a skeleton they fail to appreciate ‘soft power’, genuine links with the massive Irish diaspora and the work that goes on behind the scenes and beyond such visits. Their world is small. The rest of us should move on together embracing our place in, and enjoying the benefits of, Europe while facing the real world of 21st century challenges.
Dr Billy Leonard, Ex Sinn Fein MLA, Co Clare