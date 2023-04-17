Letter: Gap between the DUP/TUV and progressive members of unionist community is becoming a chasm

Whether you’re for or against Joe Biden there was one clear ‘take-away’ from his visit. The gap between the DUP/TUV-ers and the progressive members of ‘unionist community’ (young and older) grows and is becoming a chasm. The DUP/TUV-ers complain like juveniles out of their depth, aligning themselves with the right wing little Englanders on flags on cars, irrational claims of meddling, hatred and snubs, a presidential gaffe and a nineteenth century type cartoon which some would regard as racist.