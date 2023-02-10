Letter: Going to mediums is a false hope and in complete contrast to the hope found in the Lord Jesus Christ

Letters to editor

I was surprised to see an article in the News Letter on Saturday (‘NI medium Angela Dunlop says her mission is to comfort and reassure people,’ February 3, see link below) about a medium.

It made me think of the warning of the prophet of old. In Isaiah 8, a section where people are called to Fear the Lord, the prophet says, ‘When men tell you to consult mediums and spiritists, who whisper and mutter, should not a people enquire of their God? Why consult the dead on behalf of the living.’

Going to mediums is a false hope and in complete contrast to the hope found in the Lord Jesus Christ who died and rose again.

The hope brought by Jesus Christ, helps us, not only in the daily struggles of this life, but as we face the prospect of our own death and standing before God.