Letter: Grand Central Station needs a news agent and an ATM, not Irish language signs

A letter from Martyn Boyd:

Much has been said and written about the erecting of Irish language signs in the new Grand Central Station in Belfast.

I have no problem with the Irish language, just how it is politicised and weaponised by certain factions. It should be remembered, though, that the most recent census clearly showed that the largest minority language in Northern Ireland is Polish, not Irish. So, would it not be more democratic and a recognition of the times, if bilingual signs must be erected that they be in Polish?

As for Irish language signs on the campus of Queen’s University, the largest minority language among the student population is Malaysian, not Irish.

Grand Central lacks seating in its grand open spaces, it lacks even a single cash dispenser never mind one that provides euros for users of the frequent (and pleasant) cross-border rail service, it lacks a pharmacy and it lacks a newsagent. It has plenty of cafes, a food outlet and even a pub but how did Translink think it was right to open the station without those other facilities? I know of no other major railway station in the UK without them.

Perhaps the Minister for Infrastructure, in her desire to spend public money unnecessarily and beyond the remit of her Department, would kindly use that money to do something to address what Grand Central needs and not what her party political agenda wants. Probably not.