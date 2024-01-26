Letter: Grand Lodge position on protocol and return to Stormont remains unchanged

Letters to editor

To say I was surprised by the front page story in the News Letter (Unionist divisions amid push for deal, January 22) would be an understatement.

Grand Lodge publicly supported the joint unionist declaration which was clear that ‘the protocol must be rejected and replaced by arrangements that fully respect Northern Ireland’s position as a constituent and integral part of the United Kingdom’.

A public statement in March 2023 said that Grand Lodge believed there could be no return to Stormont without the restoration of our place within the UK.

That remains the position of Grand Lodge to this day and it is incumbent upon those speaking on behalf of the institution to articulate the institution’s point of view.