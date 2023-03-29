Letter: I do not share her Scottish nationalism, but Kate Forbes stood by her Christianity with courage and dignity

SNP's Kate Forbes arrives at the main chamber for the vote for the new First Minister at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh yesterday. Her leadership campaign was characterised by transparency. She made it clear that political success does not trump her values. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Kate Forbes may not yet have realised her ambition to be First Minister of Scotland but she has emerged from the Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership race with her integrity fully intact (‘Ex-Moderator warns against totalitarianism after chilling comments about Forbes’ membership of Free Church of Scotland,’ March 28, see link below).

As a unionist, I have little sympathy with her main objective to carve up the United Kingdom but I do admire her for the openness and transparency which characterised her leadership campaign. If observers in Scotland and further afield were not previously aware of her solid Christian commitment they can be in no doubt now as she answered all her inquisitors with clarity and dignity..

Although an ardent Scottish nationalist, she has made it clear that political success does not trump her Christian values. Sadly, such a resolute stand is something of a rarity in Northern Ireland. We have had elected representatives from all sides who, despite claiming to identify with a particular ideology, have yielded when faced with a choice between principles and political gain. Kate Forbes is to be congratulated for her candour and courage.

Letters to editor