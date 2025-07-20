Letter: I don’t see that services in NI are any better under political unionism since devolution

Lengthy hospital waiting lists is just one of the big issues facing Northern Ireland

I was reading Philip Smith’s article on uniting political unionism (Our grassroots survey is chance for unionists to be heard, July 14) but he lost me at the following sentence.

It read: ‘Greater electoral success will provide unionism with more power at Stormont to make devolution better and deliver for all the people of Northern Ireland.’

If this is true then Mr Smith should present the evidence to substantiate this claim as I can’t see any evidence that proves that public services, the economy and everyday issues have got better under political unionism since the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998.

Letter to the editor

In fact, under the joint leadership of both political unionism and political republicanism our hospital waiting lists have got substantially longer, social housing lists have got longer, and housebuilders and developers can’t even get a drainage connection.

I would respectfully ask Philip Smith to present the hard evidence to prove that devolution would be improved if political unionism had a larger vote?

I have no issue with unionism aspiring to realign under one banner or to become the largest group at Stormont, but, for far too long NI politics has been driven by either one ideology or the other rather than being outcome based. Every successful government around the world follows an evidence-based approach to improving their public services and supporting their economy.

However, when every decision in NI seems to be made through the prism of one national ideology or the other, then we all end up losers. My advice to Mr Smith would be, if political unionism wants to win back some of their voters – who have either mitigated to the Alliance Party or chosen to abstain - then they need to talk about the everyday bread and butter issues which will improve people’s lives here.

Brian Pope, Banbridge, Co Down

Land of the free - until you express an opinion

The Last Night of the Proms begins with the singing of Land of Hope and Glory Mother of the Free, but sadly it doesn't fit into modern Britain anymore.

From soldiers who fought for our freedoms during the 1st and 2nd World Wars to a climate where potential Army recruits who will not join up, fearful of being charged with murder for firing at the enemy, this piece of prose would now fit the bill at the Royal Albert Hall!

Britain's Cancel culture is a purposely designed social credit system.

Say the wrong thing and you're done for! One 'offensive tweet' and off you go to the Police Station. Say a silent prayer near an abortion clinic and you're nicked. Point out that men don't have wombs, or that Climate Change hysteria is exaggerated and you will be sacked and shunned. Post a meme which contradicts a Government orthodoxy, or express concerns about illegal immigration.......congratulations , you're now persona non grata and at risk of being given a term of imprisonment at His Majesty's Pleasure.

Land of Hope and Glory, mother of the Free, until you express an opinion!