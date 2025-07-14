Philip Smith: Our grassroots survey is chance for unionists to be heard

A unionist first minister at Stormont is still possible, but only if unionism changes. ​The more responses we receive to the survey, the greater the impact your voice will have in how unionists go forward

​A year ago I produced an opinion piece for this paper on behalf of Uniting UK, a locally based pro-Union campaign group, calling on mainstream political unionism to reflect, change and realign.

The article was written in the aftermath of the general election (‘It's time for mainstream unionism to reflect, change and realign,’ July 12 2024).

I called on unionists to build a unionist politics that has a larger vote than the sum of its parts. Twelve months later, and apart from being closer to the next election, there has been no progress.

The old unionist standard of ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall’ no longer runs true. None of this is new. The columnist Alex Kane in 2015 said of the unionist political parties, “once you remove the criticisms they have of each other, there don't appear to be huge differences when it comes to either policy or goals”.

I understand that change is difficult and that there are risks for political leaders and parties in embarking upon a realignment process. That journey would be easier and less risky if there was a clear view from across the wider unionist family on how it should look.

It is time that the unionist grassroots had its say to inform and influence any discussions on the future of unionism. Uniting UK is launching an online survey to provide unionist voters with the opportunity to make their views known. The results of this survey will be shared with the unionist party leaders.

Realignment isn’t just a unionist issue, Colum Eastwood recently called for nationalist parties to seek “common cause outside of narrow election contests”. The former Labour special advisor and pro-nationalist commentator Kevin Meagher has said, “For United Irelanders, party labels are now irrelevant.” The nationalist voice Brian Feeney in his Irish News column says that a border poll is a “foregone conclusion.” Unionism’s opponents are taking this seriously, so must we.

To take it seriously we must first be honest about the current political landscape. The latest LucidTalk tracker poll shows unionism split three ways, with the DUP on 18% and both the UUP and TUV on 12% each. Over recent years that split in the vote combined with reduced unionist turnout has seen Sinn Fein secure the first minister post and become the largest party from Northern Ireland at Westminster, in the Stormont assembly and across our council chambers.

These results feed the narrative that a ‘united Ireland’ is inevitable and if the direction of travel continues then so will calls for a border poll. The next elections are in 2027 and, based on these most recent poll results, it is clear that Michelle O’Neill will easily retain her first minister post. It is easy to see why many unionists are demotivated and pessimistic.

There is no need for this to be the case.

Political nationalism has not grown its combined vote since the Belfast Agreement. Unionism is still the largest voting block in Northern Ireland. Opinion poll after opinion poll shows a clear majority for Northern Ireland to remain within the Union. There is no reason why unionism cannot retake the first minister position and win additional seats in all elected chambers. An improvement in unionist electoral performance would generate confidence and positivity that would motivate the electorate to turn out.

Greater electoral success will provide unionism with more power at Stormont to make devolution better and deliver for all the people of Northern Ireland. A virtuous circle would be created.

This step change in unionist political performance is achievable. Instead of constant steps back we halt the retreat and move forward. Retaking the first minister post would send a clear message that unionism is no longer on the back foot; that the momentum for a border poll is lost, has no chance of success and should be avoided altogether.

This outcome can be achieved if political unionism changes but such change needs to be broadly based and take the unionist base with it. The Uniting UK Grassroots Survey provides the opportunity for pro-Union voters to make their voice heard. The Uniting UK Grassroots Survey asks your opinion on the current performance of political unionism and seeks your views on whether or how unionism needs to change.

The survey has been designed alongside market research professionals from Great Britain and all responses will be anonymous.

Uniting UK will be distributing the Grassroots Survey through the loyal orders, bands forums, community groups and political parties over the summer. The more responses we receive the greater the impact your voice will have.

The next election is 21 months away. It’s your Union, your future and this is your chance to have a say in setting unionism’s direction.

The survey can be accessed from the Uniting UK website at www.unitinguk.com (the web version of this article will link to it).

