Letter: I too am surprised to see Gavin Robinson getting chummy with Hilary Benn

Letters to editor

The latter is a man who told parliament that his Leeds Central constituents were unable to sell anything to the EU Single Market. (Hilary Benn should explain how businesses in Great Britain sell £166bn to the EU without the access of NI, Letters, September 8 2023)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When challenged directly he was unable to justify that absurd claim.

Nor could he - or the government - offer any numerical estimate of the economic benefit that so-called "dual access" might provide to Northern Ireland.

As it happens, Enrico Letta, a former Italian prime minister, has just produced a rather pessimistic report on the state of the EU single market.

It needs reform, he says, and as always with the EU the solution to the problems lie in greater integration, otherwise known as "More Europe".

As a condominium, with sovereignty shared between London and Brussels, Northern Ireland will inevitably be swept along in that process.