Letter: I wish we had unionist politicians with the insight of Owen Polley

Letters to editor

A letter from David Barbour:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Polley's analysis of the continued decline of our status within the UK is excellent (‘Sorry Sir Keir, but despite what you say the Irish Sea border is about to get much harder,’ June 30).

Owen writes a column for the News Letter every Monday. I wish we had representatives with similar insight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The position that we are in seems to support any supposition that there is a team of people in high places who want us out of the UK and into a united Ireland. This drift has been going on, where every opportunity seems devised toward this end.

We do not need more unionist upstarts, who make hay for their own self-interests, but genuine leaders willing to study our sad case and to take appropriate action.