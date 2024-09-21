Letters to editor

A letter from Dr JN Morton:

Not for the first time, I am inspired by Dr William Kitchen’s musings on things educational (‘Something is awry ... ​we need to know why NI GCSE results are far better compared to rest of UK,’ September 18).

This time it is public examination outcomes. Dr Kitchen is concerned that the GCSE results achieved by Northern Irish students could be too good for our own good. His argument seems to be that the Welsh and the English results, shadowed by those of our own students, might be grounded in a greater reality and being an educationalist dedicated to the achievement of academic excellence, Dr Kitchen is worried.

May he rest easy. Qualification bodies in Wales, England and Northern Ireland have long had an agreement on the relative proportionality of outcomes in public examinations. This agreement has ensured that results from year to year across all jurisdictions have remained constant. If the Northern Irish results at GCSE in 2024 were better than those in Wales and England, it is because all three authorities have agreed they should be. Because they always have been.

The blip happened with Covid and it’s still being smoothed out.

During lockdown and in the absence of exams. The government decreed that schools should submit their own assessment grades or predicted grades for students. The schools did so. And did their students proud. However, the exam boards applied to these predictions an algorithm which incorporated consideration of the previous outcomes of the schools. Grades plummeted and the public outcry led to the government instructing examination boards to issue the schools’ predicted grades. The result was a carnival of inflated outcomes. Slowly, the examination boards have been easing examination results back to pre-Covid levels.

To conclude: public examination results are partially a social construction by which the proportion of those achieving particular grades is determined by previous outcomes In a process agreed across the three nations. As a coda, however, I would suggest that the English authorities have become less than sanguine about a system which relegates the English system to looking shoddy.

I hope Dr Kitchen finds that useful.