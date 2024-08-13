Letter: If we are continuing to follow the science we should be taking Covid vaccine research seriously

Letters to editor

A letter from Louis Shawcross:

A team of Canadian scientists from Correlation: Research in the Public Interest have stated in a recent study that Covid vaccines are a significant contributor to excess deaths across the world and have found "no example of a specific country for which all-cause mortality by time data shows a benefit attributable to vaccine rollouts”.

So if we are continuing to ‘follow the science’ we should be taking this research seriously. Since the Covid vaccine rollouts, excess deaths across the world are significantly higher than in the period prior to the declared pandemic.

Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament (October 2022) that it had not tested the ability of its Covid-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, but apparently this is something vaccine companies are not required to do for initial regulatory approval – which begs the question. Whether or not the Covid vaccines protected against catching the disease, the facts show excess mortality from all causes (excluding Covid deaths) around the world is up 10%-15% higher than before the rollouts.

All this for a disease which is not life-threatening for the vast majority of people – a disease which has a median infection fatality rate of 0.23% (WHO/Stanford, 14th October 2020).

If we are following the science (and it's a big ‘if’) then let's follow the science, and not ignore the science that doesn't fit the narrative and follow the ‘science’ that does.

The report concludes that, "Nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality had a pandemic not been declared and had the declaration not been acted upon" (19th July, 2024)