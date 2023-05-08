Letter: In declining allegiance to King, Alliance has confirmed its preference for the future of Northern Ireland

Letters to editor

So at last, Alliance has had to leave the fence but it comes as no surprise which way they decided to jump. Saturday’s coronation service provided only two options for those present and indeed for the rest of us across the nation – declare allegiance to King and country or refuse to do so.

No doubt the second option was intended to accommodate the many guests for whom allegiance would not have been appropriate – for example Jill Biden whose devotion obviously lies with the United States. I doubt if it was meant to provide a let-out for those who are happy to take all the benefits of United Kingdom membership without recognising the most basic obligation of loyalty to the nation’s sovereign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In joining with Sinn Fein and the SDLP, Alliance has simply confirmed what we always knew – that their preferred option for Northern Ireland’s future does not include the monarchy.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry