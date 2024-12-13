Letter: In what world does anyone think four diametrically opposed parties in government is democracy?

Our form of government at Stormont simply isn’t working and will never work, writes Jack Irwin

Harry Patterson’s letter is of course spot on (Stormont - the palace of no consequences, December 7).

Everyone knows that our assembly and executive are only there as a window dressing exercise to appease republicans and nationalists. At least The SDLP had the decency to go into opposition.

The UUP and Alliance should do the same but of course that won’t happen due to the egos involved. In what world does anyone think four (previously five) diametrically opposed parties in government is democracy?

Letters to editor

You only have to look at the shortage of any ongoing meaningful government decisions improving our lives here in Northern Ireland to realise that our form of government simply isn’t working and will never work.