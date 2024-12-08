Letter: Stormont has become the palace of no consequences or responsibility for one’s actions, no matter what transpires

Letters to editor

A letter from Harry Patterson:

It now transpires that the first minister contacted or tried to contact Paula Bradshaw directly before the now much talked about TEO committee meeting.

Paula apologises to Michelle O’Neill for not recognising her number and not talking the call.

I wonder if Timothy Gaston or any of the other committee members had tried to contact Ms Bradshaw outside of official channels prior to the meeting would she have been so obsequious? I doubt it.

We have definitely not heard the last of this embarrassing episode. Embarrassing that is to Ms Bradshaw and Ms O’Neill but Stormont has become the palace of no consequences or responsibility for one’s actions no matter what transpires – the (gravy) boat must not be rocked.

Mr Gaston shouldn’t be expecting a Christmas card from either of the women, I would suggest. I don’t think he will be too worried though.