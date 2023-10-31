Letters to editor

Despite a long history of dependency upon the United Kingdom for their defence, economy and financial stability, many within the Irish state harbour a bitter, deeply ingrained, anti-British mindset which frequently manifests on the international stage to the UK’s detriment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland’s hostile attitude towards the UK has been evident since its establishment. The failure of successive British governments to stand up to Ireland has not only emboldened Irish politicians, but has led to a sense of entitlement and privilege whereby Irish citizens can enjoy the benefits offered by the British state vis-à-vis defence, investment, education, healthcare and employment etc, without the requirement to show appreciation, gratitude or friendship.

Viewed alongside Ireland’s failure to support Israel in her hour of need and its failure to materially support Ukraine’s war effort, Ireland is not a country with values which I share.

As a British citizen from Northern Ireland, Ireland’s myopic “ourselves alone” approach to statehood holds absolutely no appeal to me.