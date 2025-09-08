Letter: Is this still a Christian island? We might be forgiven for wondering
I write in reference to the letter 'Was there an alternative to confrontation at church over transgenderism row?’ (September 2).
Obviously not.
Protestants in Ireland - north and south - have been failed by the pusillanimity of their leaders, Church of Ireland, Presbyterian and Methodist alike.
They should hang their heads in shame before criticising what has now become the heroic faith of the Burke family.
We might be forgiven for wondering whether Ireland is still a Christian country. We are looking in dismay day after day at the betrayal of Ireland's once inspirational Christian heritage.
Gerald Morgan, Dublin 4