Letter: Is this still a Christian island? We might be forgiven for wondering

A letter from Gerald Morgan:
Mervyn Storey and members of the Burke family outside the Free Presbyterian church in Ballymoney on August 3placeholder image
Mervyn Storey and members of the Burke family outside the Free Presbyterian church in Ballymoney on August 3
By Letters
Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:43 BST

I write in reference to the letter 'Was there an alternative to confrontation at church over transgenderism row?’ (September 2).

Most Popular

Obviously not.

Protestants in Ireland - north and south - have been failed by the pusillanimity of their leaders, Church of Ireland, Presbyterian and Methodist alike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor

They should hang their heads in shame before criticising what has now become the heroic faith of the Burke family.

We might be forgiven for wondering whether Ireland is still a Christian country. We are looking in dismay day after day at the betrayal of Ireland's once inspirational Christian heritage.

Gerald Morgan, Dublin 4

Related topics:IrelandGerald Morgan
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice