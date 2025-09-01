Letter: Was there an alternative to confrontation at church over transgenderism row?
A letter from James Hardy:
I write in reference to the letter by Josiah Burke (We will never repent for speaking the truth - transgenderism represents the demolition of Christian belief, August 14).
It discusses a recent incident where members of the Burke family challenged the DUP's Mervyn Storey at Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney.
But did this need to be done on the Sabbath at a Ballymoney church?
Could the Burke family have raised their concerns in writing to the DUP's Mervyn Storey or his Church's leadership?
James Hardy, Belfast BT5