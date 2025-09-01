Letter: Was there an alternative to confrontation at church over transgenderism row?

A letter from James Hardy:
Mervyn Storey and members of the Burke family outside the Free Presbyterian church in Ballymoney on August 3placeholder image
Mervyn Storey and members of the Burke family outside the Free Presbyterian church in Ballymoney on August 3
By Letters
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 00:00 BST

I write in reference to the letter by Josiah Burke (We will never repent for speaking the truth - transgenderism represents the demolition of Christian belief, August 14).

Most Popular

It discusses a recent incident where members of the Burke family challenged the DUP's Mervyn Storey at Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But did this need to be done on the Sabbath at a Ballymoney church?

Could the Burke family have raised their concerns in writing to the DUP's Mervyn Storey or his Church's leadership?

James Hardy, Belfast BT5

Related topics:Mervyn StoreyDUP
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice