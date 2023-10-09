Letter: Israel can either wipe out Hamas, or surrender to them - and be slaughtered

Israelis killed by Palestinian terrorists are seen near Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. ​Judge Hamas by their own unambiguous words, and read their genocidal anti-semitic commitment in their own covenant (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Only judge Hamas by their own unambiguous words, and their consistent actions.

​1. Read their clear genocidal anti-semitic commitment in their own founding 1988 Covenant – online in English translation at Avalon Project [Yale University].

2. Their top Jihadist chief, Mohammed Deif, now 58, born in 1965 in Khan Younis in South Gaza, then under Egyptian occupation, who on Saturday October 7, 2023, announced the launch of their war on Israel, wrote in a December 2010 Hamas booklet to mark the anniversary of their founding in 1987:

An Israeli soldier stands by the bodies of Israelis killed by Palestinian armed terrorists who entered from the Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. What Hamas chose to do was clearly nothing but deliberate, planned genocidal antisemitism (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

“You are on the path to extinction” [‘Zawal’ in Arabic ],

and “You have no right to even an inch of it”, while Hamas MP Dr Yunis al-Astal on March 7, 2008 referred to the Jews facing “Mahraka” [= a Holocaust]: a clear commitment to what the Nazis termed a “Juden-rein” world.

3. What Hamas chose to do on Saturday October 7, 2023 was clearly nothing but deliberate, planned genocidal antisemitism – such as six Jewish civilians massacred at a bus shelter in Sderot or their massacre of at least 260 young people at a music festival near Reim Kibbutz – not seen since the Norwegian neo-fascist Breivik did exactly that in July 2011 – or Jewish civilians dragged from their cars and shot dead on the roadside.

​

It was the Hamas Einsatz-Gruppen in action, just 82 years after the original Nazi Einsatz-Gruppen, those 3,000 mobile murderers in four battalions in the USSR in 1941, before the gas-chambers and ovens started – to finish the same job.

Today Hamas are not about land, or the size of the state of Israel, or a unitary state, but – as always – about only one thing: to wipe Israel, and its Jewish people, off the face of the earth.

And their goal is certainly not democracy for Palestinian Arabs, but a Taliban-style theocratic Islamic Republic in all of the 10,472 Square Miles from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea – and with no Jews left anywhere.

They [like Hezbollah in Lebanon, founded 1982 ] are not just supported but are both funded, trained and armed by the ayatollahs’ regime in Tehran.

Only one response is now either morally defensible or effective in securing long-term peace and security – to wipe out the perpetrators of genocide, Hamas.

The alternative for Israelis is to surrender – and be slaughtered.

And only that victory can also liberate ordinary decent Arabs from the brutal tyranny and toxic ideology of Hamas.