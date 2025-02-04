Letter: Israel is claiming back the land promised to it by God so claims by Palestinians are false

There has been great unrest between Israel and Gaza since the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023

Dennis Golden, in his letter (​Religious difference at root of many of world’s conflicts, January 29) exposes a lack of knowledge of known facts in his analysis of world conflict.

I agree with his listing of the various religious groupings where there is conflict which has been ongoing for centuries. However, his assertions concerning, among other things, Israel, demand an answer.

Religion, in various nations, has always led to the formation of groups who follow certain beliefs and practices.

Letter to the editor

The desire of one religious group to exercise dominance over another has gone on for time immemorial. We could fill two pages with those groups, be they religious or not, who have slaughtered to gain the upper hand over their near, and not so near, neighbours.

But Dennis confuses religion with Christianity. Christianity is a word used universally but it is in fact a very distinct faith group, which, contrary to public opinion, wants nothing to do with religion.

God, surprisingly, is not mentioned in the letter. He (God) is the creator of all things. Contrary to Dennis’s opinion, Moses received the Ten Commandments from God, with the instruction to deliver them to the Children of Israel as the guide for their duty towards Him, and to one another.

The Ten Commandments are the moral law which in fact apply to all nations. God will hold all mankind answerable for their response to the various “thou shalt’s” contained therein.

Contrary to what Dennis states, the Jews did not covet the land of Canaan, God promised the land to Abraham (Genesis ch.17) and his offspring.

God then told Moses how they would inherit Canaan and overcome the nations dwelling in the land (Deuteronomy ch.7: 1-9). God promised to Israel the land “to the uttermost sea” so the claim that Palestinians make is false. Israel is claiming back the land promised to it.

Once again, contrary to fact, Dennis states that Israel “lost it [the land] and were driven out”. The truth is that God punished them with exile, because of their backsliding and scattered them among the nations (Deuteronomy 28:25 being one of those warnings).

God did, however, promise Israel that one day they would return to the land (Jeremiah 24:6-7 being one of those promises) and in 1948 their nation once more ‘existed’.

Finally, the Christian faith (limited to those who know Jesus Christ as their personal Saviour) is not “a selfish hope for personal ‘salvation’ in a mythical after-life”. The afterlife is a reality which everyone will experience one second after they die!

Of the utmost importance is that mankind embraces this reality and prepares for it. “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved” (Acts. 16:31)