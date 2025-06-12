Letter: It is dangerous to expect females to take whatever brutality they face, like men

Letters to editor

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:

The current argument that only biological women should participate in women's football, boxing etc centres very largely on the irrefutable fact that a man is generally stronger and more robust than his female complement.

The same simple logic should also apply to our police tactical support groups etc where females are presently expected to take whatever brutality they face.

It would be prudent and good if this dangerous policy could be corrected before some tragedy forces a return to common sense.