Letter: It’s a great pity that unionism’s woes couldn’t be solved by photo opportunities

A letter from Harry Patterson:
The current DUP leader, Gavin Robinson, said the protocol would be almost invisible by the autumn. Well, the leaves and the conkers are falling, Gavin, and nothing has changed - it’s still there, writes Harry PattersonThe current DUP leader, Gavin Robinson, said the protocol would be almost invisible by the autumn. Well, the leaves and the conkers are falling, Gavin, and nothing has changed - it’s still there, writes Harry Patterson
The current DUP leader, Gavin Robinson, said the protocol would be almost invisible by the autumn. Well, the leaves and the conkers are falling, Gavin, and nothing has changed - it’s still there, writes Harry Patterson
By Letters
Published 9th Oct 2024, 00:00 GMT

Excellent letter in last week’s News Letter by John Ross (There are clear divisions within the DUP - the glue that holds them together is self-interest, October 1)

He very succinctly spells out that the DUP is a party of self-interest and self-advancement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are now firmly and I believe irretrievably entrenched in the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and its outworkings on the ground.

Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Former prime minister Boris Johnson sold them a three-legged pup and instead of admitting they had been hoodwinked and betrayed they tried to bluff it out.

Some fell for former DUP leader Arlene Foster’s ‘windows of opportunity’ nonsense and some saw right through it.

The spin has continued unabated - seven points perhaps the most barefaced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current leader said the protocol etc would be almost invisible by the autumn. Well, the leaves and the conkers are falling, Gavin, and nothing has changed - it’s still there, along with the border posts that another former DUP leader built.

Perhaps we are too hard on the DUP? Well, don’t worry on that score, it would seem knighthoods and the like can take away the hurt caused by the negative comments and make everything alright.

It’s a great pity that unionism’s woes couldn’t be solved by photo opportunities at big breakfasts, coffee mornings etc because in that field and that field alone the DUP are well ahead of the pack.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

Related topics:DUPJohn RossBoris JohnsonArlene FosterNorthern Ireland Protocol
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice