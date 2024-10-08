Letter: It’s a great pity that unionism’s woes couldn’t be solved by photo opportunities

The current DUP leader, Gavin Robinson, said the protocol would be almost invisible by the autumn. Well, the leaves and the conkers are falling, Gavin, and nothing has changed - it’s still there, writes Harry Patterson

He very succinctly spells out that the DUP is a party of self-interest and self-advancement.

They are now firmly and I believe irretrievably entrenched in the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and its outworkings on the ground.

Letters to editor

Former prime minister Boris Johnson sold them a three-legged pup and instead of admitting they had been hoodwinked and betrayed they tried to bluff it out.

Some fell for former DUP leader Arlene Foster’s ‘windows of opportunity’ nonsense and some saw right through it.

The spin has continued unabated - seven points perhaps the most barefaced.

The current leader said the protocol etc would be almost invisible by the autumn. Well, the leaves and the conkers are falling, Gavin, and nothing has changed - it’s still there, along with the border posts that another former DUP leader built.

Perhaps we are too hard on the DUP? Well, don’t worry on that score, it would seem knighthoods and the like can take away the hurt caused by the negative comments and make everything alright.

It’s a great pity that unionism’s woes couldn’t be solved by photo opportunities at big breakfasts, coffee mornings etc because in that field and that field alone the DUP are well ahead of the pack.