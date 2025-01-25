Letter: It's critical that unionist unity is maintained and expanded by leaders

A letter from Jack Irwin:
Stormont recently voted to use the 'brake' to halt new EU rules over fears they will add to trade barriers within the UKStormont recently voted to use the 'brake' to halt new EU rules over fears they will add to trade barriers within the UK
Published 25th Jan 2025, 00:00 BST

If David McNarry (Leaders applauded for initiating Stormont brake - a measure that goes far beyond gesture politics, January 7) is correct about unionist unity in relation to the Stormont brake and that unity still exists no matter how shallow, it is now critical that it is maintained.

It must be expanded by the three unionist leaders into all areas of unionist politics, so that unionists feel at long last they are properly represented in the face of our daily issues and also on the wider ‘Union’ question.

Jack Irwin, Bangor, County Down

