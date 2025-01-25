Letter: It's critical that unionist unity is maintained and expanded by leaders

If David McNarry ( Leaders applauded for initiating Stormont brake - a measure that goes far beyond gesture politics , January 7) is correct about unionist unity in relation to the Stormont brake and that unity still exists no matter how shallow, it is now critical that it is maintained.

It must be expanded by the three unionist leaders into all areas of unionist politics, so that unionists feel at long last they are properly represented in the face of our daily issues and also on the wider ‘Union’ question.