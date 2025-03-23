Letter: Kangaroo court justice has, alas, all too often prevailed in our Anglican church

By Letters
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 16:29 BST
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor
A letter from Dr James Hardy:

Your report ‘Ex-treasurer who defrauded church jailed' tells how how over £700,000 was swindled from the bank account of a Church of Ireland parish in Lurgan (News Letter, front page headline, Saturday March 22 2025 – click here to read it).

I was commissioned as an evangelist by the Church of Ireland in 2017. But church scandals have been sucking away my enthusiasm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Consider Canon WG Neely in Belfast, Canon Mike Pilavachi in Watford, Rev Jonathan Fletcher in London, Rev David Fletcher in Oxford. 'DARVO' (Deny-Attack-Reverse-Victim & Offender) describes a blasphemous inversion natural justice where clay-footed senior Protestant church leaders have protected abusers and silenced victims.

Saint Paul says: “Every matter must be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.”

Kangaroo court justice, alas, has all too often prevailed in our church.

Dr James Hardy, Belfast BT5

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice