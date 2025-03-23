Letter: Kangaroo court justice has, alas, all too often prevailed in our Anglican church

Letters to editor

A letter from Dr James Hardy:

Your report ‘Ex-treasurer who defrauded church jailed' tells how how over £700,000 was swindled from the bank account of a Church of Ireland parish in Lurgan (News Letter, front page headline, Saturday March 22 2025 – click here to read it).

I was commissioned as an evangelist by the Church of Ireland in 2017. But church scandals have been sucking away my enthusiasm.

Consider Canon WG Neely in Belfast, Canon Mike Pilavachi in Watford, Rev Jonathan Fletcher in London, Rev David Fletcher in Oxford. 'DARVO' (Deny-Attack-Reverse-Victim & Offender) describes a blasphemous inversion natural justice where clay-footed senior Protestant church leaders have protected abusers and silenced victims.

Saint Paul says: “Every matter must be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.”

Kangaroo court justice, alas, has all too often prevailed in our church.