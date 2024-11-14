Letter: Let us hope that our sister church, the Church of Ireland, can be of help to us
A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:
With regard to yesterday’s letter by Dr James Hardy (‘Incompetent Evangelical Bullies Have Damaged the Church of England', November 13):
We need a leader of sincere Christian belief and spiritual humility to lead the Church of England in this self-inflicted crisis.
We do not need more politicians.
We have enough of them to damage us already.
Let us hope that our sister church, the Church of Ireland, can come to our aid.
Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin