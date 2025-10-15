An ultrasound scan allows mothers-to-be to see their baby grow and develop during pregnancy

Gosnell is my response to a letter from Raymond Stewart (In backing abortion and same-sex marriage in national polls, Heather Humphreys has shown she is not a true Presbyterian, October 1).

'Gosnell-the untold story of America's most prolific serial killer' is a 320-page hardback book by Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAlleer.

It charts the grim abortion killing spree of Dr Kermit Gosnell who is now imprisoned. Can anyone read a book like this and remain an ardent abortion supporter?

Letters to editor

Allied forces, entering and filming camps like Belsen, left no one in any doubt about Hitler's genocidal holocaust against Jews.

A similar logic applies with the magnificent science images, now so readily affirming the full humanity of the unborn child.

A five-second glance at the NHS website's 'dating scan' ultrasound leaves me asking how anyone can ever justify unrestricted abortion on demand.

The Christian Creed refers to Our Lord in these words: 'Conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of the Virgin Mary'.

Human life does not begin with one's first breath and modern science very clearly supports this creedal truth.