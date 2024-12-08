Letter: ‘Merry Christmas’ and nativity scenes are no longer tolerated in our Judeo-Christian Western society

By Letters
Published 8th Dec 2024, 23:55 BST
A letter from Howard Hutchins:

It is a tragedy for the old and young alike of Australia’s majority that ‘Merry Christmas’ and nativity scenes are no longer tolerated today in our Judeo-Christian based Western society.

Sadly, too many of the woke folk minority in Australia have not heeded Montesquieu: ‘Religious wars are not caused by the fact that there is more than one religion, but by the spirit of intolerance… the spread of which can only be regarded as the total eclipse of human reason.’

Howard Hutchins, Wantirna, Australia

