Letter: Minister displays arrogance that his version of Christianity is correct

A letter from Terence Weir:
By Letters
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 05:56 BST- 1 min read
In response to Rev Philip Campbell's letter on Tuesday (‘Those who demonstrated against Pride parade weren't acting out of hatred,’ August 1, see link below):

Rev Campbell's arrogance that his version of Christianity is correct is staggering, and that he feels the right to spout his homophobic frustrations under the guise of religious authority. The Bible is far from a moral book. The story of Noah is a myth not history and Rev Campbell's viewpoint only endorses the harm that can be caused to humanity by religion and self-righteous fundamentalists.

Terence Weir, By email

