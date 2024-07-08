Letter: Mutual enforcement must still be the way forward

Letters to editor

Esmond Birnie asks why 'mutual enforcement' has not been tried (Mutual enforcement has been found difficult but the time has come for it to now be tried, June 25).

Because when it was suggested in the autumn of 2019, it was instantly rejected by the EU.

The UK government could have said: "To show goodwill and help you protect your single market from non-compliant goods we will do our side of it anyway, with export controls on goods intended to cross the land border, and we will show you that it would work."

But then the Irish Republic would have vetoed the special trade deal that the majority of UK parliamentarians wrongly believed - or pretended to believe - would be essential for our future prosperity.

Surely this must still be the way forward, for the UK to go ahead and prove that it would work, then give the EU notice that it intends to stop EU checks on goods being brought in from the rest of the UK and will no longer accept the general application of EU law in Northern Ireland?