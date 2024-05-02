Letter: Nationalism is indeed laughing – at how unionists have accepted a border in the Irish Sea

Letters to editor

Letter writer Frank McClintock seems a little confused (https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/letter-nationalists-must-be-laughing-at-the-unionist-divisions-and-in-fighting-4600974, April 23).

He appeals for unionist unity and bemoans the divisions within unionism and then spends the entirety of his letter attacking the one unionist party which suggested a single unionist run in each Westminster seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remember – it was Jim Allister who proposed this in inter-unionist talks chaired by the Orange Order who suggested all three unionist parties united on a common platform based on the Unionist Declaration.

This was rejected by the current DUP leader.

Bizarrely he claims that only the DUP can hold the government to account.

Nationalism is indeed laughing – laughing at the fact that unionists have accepted a border in the Irish Sea.

Thankfully, TUV and Reform UK are pledged to offer all unionists the opportunity to vote for someone who believes our nation should be united.