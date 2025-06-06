Letter: NI Water has the assets it needs to solve its problems

The Silent Valley reservoir has a capacity of approximately 409,148,100 litres or 90 million gallons per day

Owen Polley touches upon water rates as a means to treat problems with the water and sewerage system (Unionist populism on finances helps damage NI’s place in UK, May 2).

There may be other measures that NI Water can take to resolve its problems if it ever learns to sweat its assets.

For example, the Silent Valley reservoir has a capacity of approximately 409,148,100 litres or 90 million gallons per day.

It feeds Drumaroad water treatment works in Castlewellan, which supplies much of County Down and parts of Belfast with up to 140,000,000 litres of water per day.

With ‘cheap’ bottled water fetching over £1 per litre, NI Water could bottle this Mourne water to generate an income stream of between £140-£409 million per day.

If this water were instead distilled to make Irish whiskey then this figure could be multiplied thirtyfold or more.

Or distilled into gin, vodka or schnapps.

But what about consumers in Co Down and Belfast?

Well, Spelga and Fofanny Dams in the Mournes currently supply 52,000,000 litres of water per day to Portadown and Banbridge, which could easily take their water from Lough Neagh instead so that this supply could be redirected to Co. Down instead.

Or, obviously, the output from Spelga could instead be bottled and sold to solve NI Water’s woes.

In short, NI Water has the assets it needs to solve its financial problems if it really wants to.

What's lacking is arguably any resolve by its board and management to do so.