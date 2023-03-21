News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Northern Ireland also has a prime minister. Joe Biden knows him. He's called Rishi Sunak

A letter from John Gemmell:

By Letters
Published 21st Mar 2023, 04:41 GMT- 1 min read
Michael Palmer, letters March 17, is right to point out Senator Schumer's loose language, referring to "the North" rather than "Northern Ireland" (Letter: Please show respect for UK sovereignty here, Senator Schumer, and call us by our name Northern Ireland, March 17, see link below).

We will need to brace ourselves for similar tricks from President Biden, now well advanced and blissfully entrenched in his Irish nationalist dream world. Biden was speaking at the shamrock ceremony in the White House recently, where the President is given a bowl of shamrock for St Patrick's day. It's one of those events where disbelief needs to be suspended even at the best of times. He said that he had recently spoken to the "Prime Minister of Great Britain". He seems unable to say ‘United Kingdom’ when he is in full ‘green’ mode. He can manage it at other times.

Its a shame because in many ways he is a very fine man. He has the Putin, China, climate change calls right, and much more besides. But County Mayo beckons and the old man will dream his dreams. Let's listen to his every word in Ireland and award him, not a bowl of shamrock, but a large print political map of Western Europe if he repeats the inaccurate term ‘Prime Minister of Great Britain’. Northern Ireland also has a Prime Minister. Joe Biden knows him. He's called Rishi Sunak.

John Gemmell, Wem, Shropshire

