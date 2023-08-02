Letters to editor

Tories show disdain for our traditions and way of life

On June 29 the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton Harris announced victory for his relationship and sexuality education (RSE) plans for NI at Stormont’s annual LBTQ reception. He opened proceedings by announcing that his plans for UN based compulsory sex education for Northern Ireland had just been successfully voted through by MPs at Westminster.

This has been weaponised to force unionist politicians back to Stormont. They are using our children to play politics. This man and his ministers are scoundrels. This is the same secretary of state and his ministers, who betrayed Northern Ireland and voted us out of the Union. Not content with that they are engaged in a process of dismantling everything British in our community and erasing our Ulster identity. Such is the weakness of our position we are forced to engage with these people, and that bolsters their positions and adds to their profile. We have to engage, but not to the extent of taking seats at our table and being entertained. Our fathers sat with them in the past, but it wasn’t a love in. They were on opposite sides of the table with daggers drawn.

I remind unionism this is the same Tory party that, much to the relief of the DUP, introduced laws promoting abortion and same sex marriage. It let the DUP off the hook! Not content with that, the Tories are now hell bent, I use that phrase deliberately, on corrupting our children. Such is their disdain for our British way of life and our Christian traditions they are prepared to rub our nose in their actions. They despise us to such an extent they can no longer conceal it. They are our paymasters and we will just suffer it and dance to their tune. It demeans us. Is it expecting too much that our community will be on the alert to this form of abuse and do something?

The secretary of state and his ministers were entertained by the DUP on the Twelfth at Brownlow House as an introduction to our culture. Does anyone believe they were impressed? He and his ministers will enjoy the fare on offer, patronise us, join the parade, and it will be business as usual tomorrow. Not for the first time the Tories have abandoned us.