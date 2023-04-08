Letter: Online video deals with a far more important Easter question than its date
A letter from Dr James Hardy:
By Letters
Published 8th Apr 2023, 06:53 BST- 1 min read
Colin Nevin (letters, April 6, see link below) is worried about how to calculate the correct date for Easter. Alistair Begg deals with a far more important Easter question in a four minute broadcast entitled 'The Man on the Middle Cross Said I Could Come'. It can be found online at the video sharing website Youtube.
James Hardy, Belfast BT5
Letter: Wednesday was the date