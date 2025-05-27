Letter: ‘Open door’ policy on migration is grossly immoral on many levels

In the ultimate paradoxical twist, an open border policy is likely to diminish our UK ability to accept those facing genuine persecution or threat of death

Lord Reg Empey (I won't be silenced by bunkum from Bradshaw on migration, May 17) is both a pragmatist and a realist.

We all need to remember the absolute moral basis for what the former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party is saying. A so-called ‘open door’ policy on migration is grossly immoral at several levels.

Firstly, it risks allowing entry of dangerous terrorist saboteurs, assassins or spies. Secondly, it undermines the prospect of legal migrants seeking employment to get settled and successfully assimilated.

Thirdly, migrants with no intention of ever working in the UK (or Ireland) are able exploit money raised from working taxpayers. Fourthly, it encourages criminal people traffickers to make vast fortunes on the back of UK government ineptitude on policing of borders.

Finally, in the ultimate paradoxical twist, an open border policy is likely to diminish our UK ability to accept those facing genuine persecution or threat of death.

Consider just one example, that of persecuted Christians living under brutal Islamic regimes.

If our system for processing UK entry claims is overloaded - literally ‘no room at the inn, with all hostels or temporary accommodation options exhausted - then our ability to support those at the very greatest risk of persecution or death is diminished.

Is this ability to offer sanctuary effectively lost by a governing political elite who opt to accept leaky borders and decline to have national identity cards issued?