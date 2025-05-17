Reg Empey: ​I will not be silenced by bunkum from Paula Bradshaw on immigration

Anti-immigration protesters outside Belfast City Hall in March. There have also been unprecedented angry demonstrations against immigration in Dublin and a massive electoral tsunami last week in England with a Reform surge

In a letter to the News Letter (May 13) under the heading ‘Lord Empey should challenge the dangerous tropes and toxic narrative around immigration when he next speaks about it’ (tropes means a significant or recurrent theme), the Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw, criticised me for recent remarks about immigration.

Nothing I said was anything other than factual.

I was pointing out the huge strain immigration at current levels was placing on the United Kingdom.

Letters to editor

It appears the author falls into the category of those elitists who want to close down discussion of one of the biggest challenges of our time.

I will not be silenced by this sad rhetoric.

Paula’s assessment is quite interesting. In her letter she says “..relatively few migrants are coming to the UK and Ireland, as opposed to the rest of the world”.

This is complete bunkum.

In the year to June 2023, net migration to the UK was 906,000 and in year to June 2024 it was 728,000. That’s an average of between 17,423 and 14,000 people per week!

How on earth can any community continue to absorb a population increase on this scale? What chance is there of integrating such large numbers? Answer, nil.

In the Republic in the last year there were 86,000 non-EU immigrants, the third year in succession where a record was broken.

So, Paula’s assessment that ‘relatively few’ are coming is an unusual take, and factually inaccurate.

She then goes on to say that "the cause of hardship is not someone escaping war but rather the lack of investment in public services or housing by the government”.

Does this mean that it is our taxpayers’ duty to provide health and housing for immigrants in preference to our own citizens who have to pay for all of this?

Can she not join up the dots between large inflows of migrants and extra pressure on public services and housing?

Has it escaped her attention that figures released this week by the National Audit Office that the estimated cost of housing asylum seekers in Northern Ireland between 2019 and 2029 has risen from £100m to £400m? A fourfold increase.

Where does Paula think this money is coming from?

Answer, from cancelling winter heating allowance for pensioners, inheritance tax on farmers and higher National Insurance costs for employers to name but a few.

There have been unprecedented angry demonstrations against immigration in Dublin and a massive electoral tsunami last week in England with a Reform surge. What more evidence is required to see that these massive numbers are destabilising society all across these islands?

Now Sir Keir Starmer has finally taken faltering steps to slow down this surge, in part fuelled by gangsters who couldn’t care less if some of these migrants drown in the English Channel.

I believe there is a wider acknowledgement that we cannot continue to provide appropriate public services for everyone with the current level of immigration.