Letter: Other countries deport criminals and protect their borders, but not Britain

By Letters
Published 29th Mar 2025, 00:49 BST
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor
A letter from Edward Colston-Mitchell:

Poland has temporarily suspended the right of migrants arriving in the country via its border with Belarus, to apply for asylum.

Pakistan has already deported Afghans as they believe that they are responsible for the majority of crime in the country.

Will our Labour government do the same, to protect indigenous British people from the savagery we are currently experiencing?

Thought not.

Edward Colston-Mitchell, West Byfleet

Related topics:PolandBritainBelarusPakistanLabour
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice