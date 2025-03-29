Letter: Other countries deport criminals and protect their borders, but not Britain
A letter from Edward Colston-Mitchell:
Poland has temporarily suspended the right of migrants arriving in the country via its border with Belarus, to apply for asylum.
Pakistan has already deported Afghans as they believe that they are responsible for the majority of crime in the country.
Will our Labour government do the same, to protect indigenous British people from the savagery we are currently experiencing?
Thought not.
Edward Colston-Mitchell, West Byfleet