Letter: Our politicians in Northern Ireland have ceded international flights to Dublin Airport

Northern Ireland has a population of two million but pitiful flight connections. The switch of passengers to Dublin doesn’t bother nationalist parties, but unionists should wake up

I just returned from a trip to Iceland and marvelled how a country with such a small population (approximately 375,000) could attract such an array of direct international flights. Reykjavik, the capital, has a population of 140,000 compared to metro Belfast at 643,000.

Northern Ireland has a population of almost two million and we have pitiful flight connections in comparison. Our politicians have ceded international flights to Dublin, which I’m assuming doesn’t bother nationalist parties, but unionists should wake up to the devastating economic impact on Northern Ireland by being a third world country when it comes to flight connections (‘Ben Lowry: UK including NI won’t think big to get top infrastructure,’ August 5, see link below).

We need action from politicians who care about our economic development. The willing masses who regularly travel from Northern Ireland to Dublin for an international flight should start thinking about the jobs they are exporting outside our country.

Letters to editor

RA Homer, Groomsport