Letter: Perhaps the Stormont parties don't want to be hoist by their own petard on hate speech

Letters to editor

A letter from Gerry Cullen:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I write regarding the absence of any hate crime or hate speech legislation emanating from the Stormont executive in relation to anti-Protestant bigotry, anti-Catholic bigotry, misogyny (hatred of women and girls), antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobic crime and xenophobia.

What does it mean when the PSNI say that they they treat such evils as hate crime? Does it mean anything?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why does the Stormont executive refuse to legislate on such current hate and push their responsibility onto the PSNI and the Northern Ireland Equalities Commission?

Perhaps it is the case that Sinn Fein, DUP, Alliance and Ulster Unionists don’t want to be ‘hoisted by their own petard’.