Letter: President Biden represents and promotes a woke agenda including abortion worldwide

Decent citizens who hold family values precious here will be reluctant to give any welcome to the American President Joe Biden upon his arrival in Northern Ireland . Mr Biden represents and promotes the woke agenda including abortion worldwide. He calls curbs on treatment for trans kids ‘outrageous,’ ‘immoral’ and has claimed states have no right to restrict treatments like hormone blockers or sex change operations for transgender children. Ought we to be surprised at the antics of the worst president in American history when he personally supports, even in some circumstances abortion up to birth.

Indeed it is a blessed relief that we must endure the president for just a few hours at the University of Ulster. Many of our godless politicians will sing from the same hymn sheet as the president and that is why I call upon the DUP and TUV to shun him upon this visit. What is more the Belfast [Good Friday] agreement was meant to protect abortion as a 'devolved matter' for Stormont yet that has been proved a disaster. Millions will be spent upon this visit yet our health service is in dire need of funding for basic services. Where are your priorities Mr Sunak on this event?