Letter: Pro-Union community getting mixed messages from Peter Robinson about border poll
In July 2018, former Northern Ireland first minister Peter Robinson addressed an audience in Co Donegal in which he declared that unionism should prepare for the possibility that it might eventually join with the Republic of Ireland as one country.
The former DUP leader also said that we should accept the result of a border poll if it leads to a united Ireland.
He is now saying that any talk about about a constitutional plebiscite is a distraction (Speculation about Irish unity poll a distraction, says Peter Robinson, June 24).
No wonder the pro-Union community is confused and why so many of us no longer vote.
Alan S Carson, Castlereagh