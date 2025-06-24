Speculation about Irish unity poll a distraction, says Peter Robinson

Speculation about a poll on Irish unity is a distraction, former first minister Peter Robinson has said.

The ex-DUP leader said there was no reason why the UK Government should move towards a unity referendum and predicted a united Ireland would not happen in his lifetime.

Mr Robinson, 76, said: “I think when the earth is put on my coffin we will still be in the United Kingdom.”

He added: “I am not worried about the outcome of a border poll.

Former Northern Ireland first minister Peter Robinson speaks to the media, after unveiling a portrait himself by artist Carol Graham, alongside Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots, in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormontplaceholder image
“There is no reason why the Government should move toward a border poll.

“There isn’t the desire, except in some specific circles, for a united Ireland or for a border poll.

“Quite honestly it is a distraction from the real work that needs to be done. That is looking at our health and education systems, infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

“If we all concentrated on how we could improve people’s lives, I think more progress would be made.”

Mr Robinson praised the performance of current DUP leader Gavin Robinson.

Answering a question about potential unrest within the unionist party, Mr Robinson said: “There are always people in every political party who have a different view than the leadership.

“I think Gavin is doing a tremendous job.

“Everybody that I speak to speaks in the most supportive fashion about him.

“I think Gavin has things under control.”

