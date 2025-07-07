Letter: Radical review of our system of government in Northern Ireland is long overdue

The few local politicians who have ability are heavily outnumbered by those who are struggling and out of their depth, writes Cliff Cardwell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The few local politicians who have ability are heavily outnumbered by those who are struggling and out of their depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, maybe not so much struggling because there are enough of them to carry us on to the next crisis - and the next one - without ever finding solutions.

Letters to editor

A radical root and branch review is long overdue but also most unlikely as our existing representatives will no doubt always have the masochistic Christmas turkey in mind.