Letter: Radical review of our system of government in Northern Ireland is long overdue
Sadly, I have to agree with Jack Irwin's dire diagnosis of our system of government in Northern Ireland (The political system in our little country is dysfunctional and our politicians’ ability to get things done is greatly restricted, July 3).
The few local politicians who have ability are heavily outnumbered by those who are struggling and out of their depth.
Well, maybe not so much struggling because there are enough of them to carry us on to the next crisis - and the next one - without ever finding solutions.
A radical root and branch review is long overdue but also most unlikely as our existing representatives will no doubt always have the masochistic Christmas turkey in mind.
Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry