Letter: The political system in our little country is dysfunctional and our politicians’ ability to get things done is greatly restricted

Letters to editor

A letter from Jack Irwin:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Carson’s question on what is the point of voting when politicians don’t know what they are doing (‘Most politicians seemingly don't know what they're doing,’ June 27) is very understandable!

The political system in our little country is dysfunctional and that’s because it isn’t democratic and was set up to appease republicans and nationalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our politicians’ ability to get things done is greatly restricted, even if they had ability and professionalism, which regrettably they largely don’t. The only topic our representatives talk about is how to split the block grant between the various departments. Nothing of any real value in terms of new policies and approaches are ever put together, debated, voted on and put into practice to make our systems – for example our disgraceful health service – more user friendly and beneficial to the voters.

It is time for a total overhaul of our political ‘institutions’ with the hope that as a result more able people will get involved and make the changes we are all getting desperate to experience.