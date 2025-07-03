Letter: The political system in our little country is dysfunctional and our politicians’ ability to get things done is greatly restricted
Alan Carson’s question on what is the point of voting when politicians don’t know what they are doing (‘Most politicians seemingly don't know what they're doing,’ June 27) is very understandable!
The political system in our little country is dysfunctional and that’s because it isn’t democratic and was set up to appease republicans and nationalists.
Our politicians’ ability to get things done is greatly restricted, even if they had ability and professionalism, which regrettably they largely don’t. The only topic our representatives talk about is how to split the block grant between the various departments. Nothing of any real value in terms of new policies and approaches are ever put together, debated, voted on and put into practice to make our systems – for example our disgraceful health service – more user friendly and beneficial to the voters.
It is time for a total overhaul of our political ‘institutions’ with the hope that as a result more able people will get involved and make the changes we are all getting desperate to experience.
Jack Irwin, Bangor, Co Down