Letter: Raymond McCord's claim that the police let murders take place has never been proven

I think Raymond McCord (‘News Letter editorial on legacy is a disgrace - the police did let people die,’ June 5, see link below) was wrong to attack your editorial about the legacy of the Troubles.

His claim that the police let murders take place has never been proven. The Police Ombudsman's reports about the running of informers who were in the UVF have not led to prosecutions of the RUC Special Branch officers who were responsible for handling the informers. Mr McCord should understand that the fact that one of his son's murderers was an informer does not necessarily mean that his handlers had prior knowledge of the murder.