News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Letter: Raymond McCord's claim that the police let murders take place has never been proven

A letter from Ciarán Masterson:
By Letters
Published 13th Jun 2023, 22:30 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

I think Raymond McCord (‘News Letter editorial on legacy is a disgrace - the police did let people die,’ June 5, see link below) was wrong to attack your editorial about the legacy of the Troubles.

His claim that the police let murders take place has never been proven. The Police Ombudsman's reports about the running of informers who were in the UVF have not led to prosecutions of the RUC Special Branch officers who were responsible for handling the informers. Mr McCord should understand that the fact that one of his son's murderers was an informer does not necessarily mean that his handlers had prior knowledge of the murder.

Ciarán Masterson, Cavan, Co Cavan

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Raymond McCord: News Letter editorial on legacy is a disgrace - the police did let people die

Related topics:Raymond McCord